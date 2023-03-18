A second-round tilt in the West Region of the 2023 NCAA Tournament features the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins battling on Saturday evening. In the first round, the Wildcats outmatched the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos 75-67. Meanwhile, UCLA was extremely dominant in its first outing, cruising to an 86-53 victory over UNC Asheville.

Tipoff from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The Bruins are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Northwestern vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 126.5. Before locking in any UCLA vs. Northwestern picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

UCLA vs. Northwestern spread: Bruins -7.5

UCLA vs. Northwestern over/under: 126.5 points

UCLA vs. Northwestern money line: Bruins -350, Wildcats +275

UCLA: The Bruins are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games overall

NW: The Wildcats are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 Saturday games

Why Northwestern can cover

Senior guard Boo Buie is a smooth and athletic scoring option in the backcourt. Buie has the ability to get scores from all three levels and has the strength to absorb contact in the lane. Buie leads the squad in both points (17.3) and assists (4.5). In his last outing against Boise State, the New York native finished with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Senior guard Chase Audige gives the Wildcats another reliable playmaker. Audige has the skill set and vision to break down the defense to create efficient looks. The New York native logs 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. In the victory over Boise State, Audige racked up 20 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Why UCLA can cover

Senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a very talented and versatile scorer. Jaquez Jr. uses his strong frame to play physically in the lane. The California native is leading the team in both points (17.3) and rebounds (8.1). He's recorded nine double-doubles during the regular season. On March 10 against Oregon, Jaquez Jr. tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Tyger Campbell is a speedy facilitator in the backcourt. Campbell has a solid jumper and has the ability to score off the dribble consistently. The Iowa native leads the team in assists (4.9) with 13.4 points per game. On March 9 versus Colorado, Campbell amassed 18 points, seven assists and three steals.

