UCLA vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven simulation

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and UCLA Bruins meet for the 50th time in the historic series when the teams collide on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind. The Bruins lead the all-time series, 29-20, but in January 1974 they had their record 88-game winning streak snapped by Notre Dame. This year UCLA (7-3) is still looking for its first signature win under new coach Mick Cronin. The Bruins are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Like UCLA, the Fighting Irish (7-3) will be looking for their first win over a major conference team. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are favored by six points in the latest Notre Dame vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138.

Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Notre Dame vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Notre Dame spread: Fighting Irish -6

UCLA vs. Notre Dame over-under: 138 points

UCLA vs. Notre Dame money line: Irish -303, Bruins +226

ND: Forward John Mooney leads the country in rebounding (13.2 per game)

UCLA: Four players average at least 10.0 points a game

The model knows that Notre Dame is one of the best teams in the country at sharing the ball. The Irish average 18.0 assists per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. In Tuesday's win against Detroit Mercy, they passed out 33 assists, matching the school record. After factoring in Notre Dame's lack of turnovers (10.1 per game, also sixth in the country), the Irish lead the nation in assist-turnover ratio (1.78).

In addition, the model has taken into account that John Mooney is a beast on the boards. The senior forward leads the nation in rebounding, averaging 13.2 rebounds per game. He also is tied for second in the country with seven double-doubles.



But just because the Irish seem to have the edge on paper does not mean they will win or cover the Notre Dame vs. UCLA spread.

UCLA has the rebounding prowess to neutralize Mooney. The Bruins lead the Pac-12 and rank 21st in the country in rebounding margin (8.9 per game). They have out-rebounded the opposition in all 10 games this season.

In addition, freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr. has burst onto the scene. After having scored 10 points through the Bruins' first six games (1.7 points per game), the 6-foot-6 swingman has averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in the team's last four contests and has scored at least 15 points in three of the team's last four games. He also has shot 65.8 percent from the field in those four games.



So who wins UCLA vs. Notre Dame?