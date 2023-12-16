Major programs will meet on Saturday when the Ohio State Buckeyes and UCLA Bruins clash on CBS and Paramount+ as part of the 2023 CBS Sports Classic. Ohio State (8-2) lost a Big Ten road game to Penn State last time out, but won its previous seven games, including a victory over then-No. 17 Alabama during that streak. UCLA is 5-3 on the season, however all three losses have come against quality competition. You can watch Saturday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The latest UCLA vs. Ohio State odds via SportsLine consensus list the Buckeyes as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 133.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live with the must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch UCLA vs. Ohio State

UCLA vs. Ohio State date: Saturday, Dec. 16

UCLA vs. Ohio State time: 3 p.m. ET

UCLA vs. Ohio State TV channel: CBS

UCLA vs. Ohio State live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Ohio State vs. UCLA

Before tuning into the Ohio State vs. UCLA game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 of the 2023-24 season on a 99-62 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 11-3 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For UCLA vs. Ohio State, the model projects that the Bruins (+2.5) stay within the spread. Ohio State hasn't performed well against the spread this season. The Buckeyes are 3-7 ATS overall with a 2-7 ATS mark as the favorites. UCLA, meanwhile, is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Bruins' three losses have come against Marquette, Gonzaga and Villanova. They were extremely competitive in those losses to Marquette and Gonzaga especially, staying within the spread against those ranked opponents.

Ohio State, meanwhile, hasn't played as tough of competition. The Buckeyes' best win came against an Alabama squad that is no longer ranked. The model projects that this game will come down to the final possession as UCLA stays within the number in nearly 60% of simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.