The 2020 CBS Sports Classic will conclude on Saturday with the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the UCLA Bruins at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. It's a 4:15 p.m. ET tip-off and the game will be broadcast live on CBS with both teams entering with matching 5-1 records on the season. The programs split their matchups at the CBS Sports Classic both straight up and against the spread in 2018 and 2016.

This season, UCLA has been rewarding its backers with a 5-1 record against the spread, while Ohio State is 2-3-1 against the number. This time around, the Bruins are two-point favorites with the over-under for total points listed at 134.5 in the latest UCLA vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UCLA vs. Ohio State spread: UCLA -2

UCLA vs. Ohio State over-under: 134.5 points

UCLA vs. Ohio State money line: UCLA -130; Ohio State +110

What you need to know about UCLA



Mick Cronin and the Bruins began their season with a loss at San Diego State but have since ripped off five wins in a row, including a 69-60 win last Friday against a talented Marquette squad. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds in the victory and Jules Bernard had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Jaquez is averaging a team-leading 14.8 points per game and is shooting an impressive 45.8 percent from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Tyger Campbell has looked like one of the nation's best point guards. He's averaging 7.2 assists and just 1.5 turnovers per game while also scoring 12.2 points per game.

What you need to know about Ohio State

The Buckeyes won their first five games of the season, including a key win at Notre Dame that could look good on the resume come selection time. However, they opened Big Ten play with a 67-60 loss at Purdue on Wednesday. The Buckeyes shot just 37.9 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from the 3-point line in that game, but Justice Sueing played well with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

E.J. Liddell is expected to return to the lineup for Ohio State after missing the last two games with mononucleosis. Liddell is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game and UCLA will have its hands full with his skill on the interior.

