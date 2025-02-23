The second of two college basketball games Sunday on CBS featuring Big Ten teams will see Ohio State travel to the West Coast to face UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. The main storyline of this matchup is the Bruins planning to honor the late Bill Walton -- one of the best players in program history -- during the game.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin is on the cusp of a major milestone. Cronin is seeking his 500th career college win and would become the youngest active coach in Division I college basketball to reach that mark. The Bruins are coming off a devastating loss to Minnesota in a game in which Cronin's team led by double digits in the second half.

Ohio State is also coming off a bad loss at home to Northwestern. The 70-49 setback marked the Buckeyes' fourth loss in their last six games heading into the West Coast road trip against UCLA and USC.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Ohio State's matchup against UCLA.

How to watch UCLA vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

UCLA vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

All odds via SportsLine consensus

With four games remaining in the regular season, UCLA is looking to move up on the seed line with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, while Ohio State is part of the "next four out" in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology. The Bruins had been playing great basketball before losing two of their last three games to Illinois and Minnesota. Look for UCLA to bounce back in a big way behind its stout defense against Ohio State this weekend. Pick: UCLA -6.5

