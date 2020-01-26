UCLA vs. Oregon odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 26 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as the UCLA Bruins and the No. 12 Oregon Ducks face off at 5 p.m. ET Sunday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 16-4 overall and 11-0 at home, while UCLA is 10-9 overall and 3-2 on the road. UCLA enters Sunday's showdown having lost six of its last nine games. Oregon, meanwhile, has won five of its last six. The Ducks are favored by 11.5-points in the latest Oregon vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under is set at 131. Before entering any UCLA vs. Oregon picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

UCLA vs. Oregon spread: Oregon -11.5

UCLA vs. Oregon over-under: 131 points

UCLA vs. Oregon money line: Oregon -753, UCLA +511

What you need to know about Oregon

The Ducks were able to grind out a solid win over Southern California on Thursday, winning 79-70. Guard Chris Duarte was a one-man wrecking crew for Oregon, almost posting a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals. Oregon enters Sunday's matchup averaging 76.7 points per game and the Ducks are knocking down 47.1 percent of their field goals, which ranks 33rd in the nation. In addition, Oregon is 4-1 in its last five home games against UCLA.

What you need to know about UCLA

Things were close when UCLA and Oregon State clashed on Thursday, but UCLA ultimately edged out the opposition 62-58. Guard Chris Smith (15 points) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (14 points) were the top scorers for the Bruins. UCLA enters its contest against Oregon looking for its third straight victory and the Bruins will be confident they can knock off the Ducks on Sunday. That's because the Ducks are 4-1 in their last five meetings against Oregon and 15-2 in their last 17 games played on a Sunday.

