UCLA vs. Oregon State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 23 predictions from proven model

The UCLA Bruins will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 11 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum in one of the final games on the Thursday college basketball schedule. Oregon State is 12-6 overall and 8-1 at home, while UCLA is 9-9 overall and 2-2 on the road. UCLA has lost six of its past eight games. Oregon State has lost three of its past four. The Beavers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Oregon State vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any UCLA vs. Oregon State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated Oregon State vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Oregon State fell to Washington State on Saturday, 89-76. Oregon State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tres Tinkle, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds, and Kylor Kelley, who had 11 points in addition to five boards and three blocks. The Beavers won the battle in the paint 54-32, but gave up 29 fast-break points .

Meanwhile, UCLA beat California 50-40 on Sunday. It was one of the lowest scoring outings by a UCLA opponent in program history. The Bruins are 9-0 when holding opponents to 73 points or less. UCLA won with the lowest point total in a victory since 2006. Chris Smith was the offensive standout of the game for UCLA, picking up 17 points along with eight rebounds. It was the first time the Bruins won at home since Dec. 8 vs, Denver.

So who wins UCLA vs. Oregon State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Oregon State vs. UCLA spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.