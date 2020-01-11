UCLA vs. Southern California: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch UCLA vs. Southern California basketball game

Who's Playing

Southern California @ UCLA

Current Records: Southern California 12-3; UCLA 8-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UCLA Bruins are heading back home. They will square off against the Southern California Trojans at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

UCLA came up short against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, falling 79-71. G Jules Bernard wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bruins and played for 26 minutes with.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, the Washington Huskies took down USC 72-40 on Sunday. The top scorer for USC was F Onyeka Okongwu (10 points).

The losses put UCLA at 8-7 and USC at 12-3. The Bruins are 3-3 after losses this year, the Trojans 2-0.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

UCLA and Southern California both have five wins in their last ten games.

  • Feb 28, 2019 - UCLA 93 vs. Southern California 88
  • Jan 19, 2019 - Southern California 80 vs. UCLA 67
  • Mar 03, 2018 - UCLA 83 vs. Southern California 72
  • Feb 03, 2018 - UCLA 82 vs. Southern California 79
  • Mar 09, 2017 - UCLA 76 vs. Southern California 74
  • Feb 18, 2017 - UCLA 102 vs. Southern California 70
  • Jan 25, 2017 - Southern California 84 vs. UCLA 76
  • Mar 09, 2016 - Southern California 95 vs. UCLA 71
  • Feb 04, 2016 - Southern California 80 vs. UCLA 61
  • Jan 13, 2016 - Southern California 89 vs. UCLA 75
