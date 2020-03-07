UCLA vs. Southern California odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

The UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 3:15 p.m. ET Saturday at Galen Center. USC is 21-9 overall and 13-2 at home, while the Bruins are 19-11 overall and 6-4 on the road. UCLA comes into the matchup on a seven-game winning streak. USC is looking to finish the regular season with three consecutive wins.

Southern California vs. UCLA spread: Southern California -3

Southern California vs. UCLA over-under: 133.5 points

Southern California vs. UCLA money line: Southern California -155, UCLA +132

What you need to know about Southern California

The Trojans were able to earn a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils last Saturday, 71-61. USC had four players score in double digits: Jonah Mathews (23), Daniel Utomi (19), Nick Rakocevic (13), and Onyeka Okongwu (10). Utomi also had 10 rebounds.

USC won the last meeting with UCLA on Jan. 11 74-63.

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins outlasted the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday in a 69-64 win. The top scorer for UCLA was Chris Smith (17 points). Tyger Campbell hit a tiebreaking jump shot with 17 seconds left. The Bruins took sole possession of the Pac-12 lead with the victory. They are tied for first place as they enter their regular season finale Saturday. The Bruins also secured a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament. UCLA has won 11 of 13 since mid-January.

