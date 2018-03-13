UCLA vs. St. Bonaventure: NCAA Tournament 2018 live stream, TV channel, time, date

Before the field of 64 games get underway, we have the First Four. Among the eight teams vying for a chance to play on Thursday or Friday are No. 11-seeds UCLA and St. Bonaventure, who will face off on Tuesday. This may appear like a David vs. Goliath matchup on paper, but St. Bonaventure might actually be the favorite here.

About No. 11 UCLA

The Bruins have won over 20 games thanks to the superb point guard play of junior Aaron Holiday, who has an argument to be an All-American this season. Freshman Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands have stepped in and been major factors to getting the Bruins to a fourth Dance in five years under Steve Alford.

About No. 11 St. Bonaventure

You want a sneaky good Sweet 16 dark horse? The Bonnies qualify because they have one of the best backcourts in the country with seniors Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley. They own wins over Maryland, Syracuse and Rhode Island, but first they have to get past UCLA.

Viewing Information