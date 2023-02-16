Who's Playing

Stanford @ UCLA

Current Records: Stanford 11-14; UCLA 21-4

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinal and the #4 UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Stanford has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with UCLA and is hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 23 of 2021.

Stanford beat the Arizona Wildcats 88-79 on Saturday. Stanford got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Michael O'Connell out in front picking up 22 points. O'Connell had some trouble finding his footing against the Arizona State Sun Devils last week, so this was a step in the right direction. O'Connell's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, UCLA was able to grind out a solid win over the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, winning 70-63. It was another big night for the Bruins' guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Jaquez Jr. has had at least ten rebounds.

The Cardinal are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Stanford, who are 12-13 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Stanford to 11-14 and UCLA to 21-4. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won eight out of their last 13 games against Stanford.