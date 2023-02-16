The No. 4 UCLA Bruins will try to maintain their two-game lead atop the Pac-12 standings when they face the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday night. UCLA is riding a four-game winning streak following its 70-63 win at Oregon on Saturday, covering the spread as a 1-point favorite. Stanford bounced back from a pair of losses with a huge upset win over then-No. 4 Arizona.

Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 13.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Stanford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 130.5.

UCLA vs. Stanford spread: UCLA -13.5

UCLA vs. Stanford over/under: 130 points

UCLA vs. Stanford money line: UCLA -1100, Stanford +700

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has already dominated Stanford once this season, cruising to an 80-66 win as a 6-point road favorite in December. The Bruins have established themselves as the best team in the Pac-12, bringing a two-game lead atop the standings into this contest. Their latest wins have come on the road against Oregon State and Oregon, extending their winning streak to four games.

Senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads UCLA with 16.3 points per game, and he was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week during the sweep in Oregon. He had 27 points on 12 of 17 shooting in the first meeting with Stanford this season, while freshman guard Amari Bailey added 19 points and six rebounds. UCLA is 14-1 in its last 15 home games against the Cardinal, and it has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Why Stanford can cover

Stanford will be hoping to play spoiler for the second game in a row, as it pulled off a shocking upset against then-No. 4 Arizona on Saturday. The Cardinal were 7.5-point underdogs in their 88-79 win, with Spencer Jones scoring all 18 of his points in the second half. Michael O'Connell scored a career-high 22 points for Stanford, which shot 61% from the floor as a team.

The Cardinal sprung a road upset at Utah earlier this month, picking up a 78-72 win as 6-point underdogs behind 22 points from Jones. The senior forward leads the team with 13.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but he has four teammates who are averaging at least 7.9 points per game. Stanford has covered the spread in six of its last eight games in Pac-12 play.

