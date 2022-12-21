Who's Playing

UC Davis @ No. 13 UCLA

Current Records: UC Davis 7-4; UCLA 10-2

What to Know

The #13 UCLA Bruins will be home for the holidays to greet the UC Davis Aggies at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

UCLA beat the Kentucky Wildcats 63-53 this past Saturday. UCLA can attribute much of their success to guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards, and guard Jaylen Clark, who had 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, UC Davis ended up a good deal behind the Eastern Washington Eagles when they played this past Saturday, losing 79-68.

UCLA is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

UCLA's win brought them up to 10-2 while the Aggies' defeat pulled them down to 7-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bruins rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. Less enviably, UC Davis is stumbling into the contest with the 15th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UC Davis.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.