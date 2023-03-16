The battle-tested UCLA Bruins will begin their quest toward another potential Final Four berth Thursday night when they take on the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tipoff for the West Region matchup is set for 10:05 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The No. 2-seeded Bruins (29-5) won the Pac-12 regular-season title by a whopping four games and reached the final of the conference tournament before falling to Arizona 61-59 in the title game. The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak. The No. 15-seeded Bulldogs (27-7) head into March Madness 2023 on a nine-game win streak and cemented their invitation with a 77-73 victory over Campbell in the Big South tournament final.

The Bruins are 18-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 136 in the latest UNC Asheville vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any UCLA vs. UNC Asheville picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the 2023 NCAA Tournament 79-53 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,300 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. UNC Asheville and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UCLA vs. UNC Asheville:

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville point spread: UCLA -18

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville over/under: 136 points

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville money line: UCLA -2400, UNCA +1150

UCLA: The Bruins are 7-2 against the spread in their past nine NCAA Tournament games.

UNCA: The Bulldogs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against opponents with winning records.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UCLA can cover

The Bruins have seen their success come as a byproduct of coach Mick Cronin's insistence that they come focused and prepared for every game and play hard regardless of the opponent. Their results have shown buy-in from his players as all five of UCLA's losses came to NCAA Tournament-bound clubs and the Bruins rarely struggled against lesser opponents. For example, they defeated Colorado and Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament by 30 combined points and notched 10 regular-season conference victories by at least nine points.

Cronin also has made it his mission to shed the program's prior reputation for finesse play, and the Bruins have delivered behind a conference-best scoring defense of 60.3 points per game, more than three points better than second place Utah's 63.8 ppg scoring defense. The Bruins are deep and balanced as well. They have four players who average double figures in scoring, led by 2021 Final Four holdover Jaime Jaquez at 17.3 points per game. They also feature nine players who log at least nine minutes per contest.

Why UNC Asheville can cover

The Bulldogs boast what has proven to be a dangerous combination for a lower-seeded team to make a Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament. They have continuity and experience, as their starters have more than 500 games combined of college basketball experience.

UNC Asheville also boasts one of the most versatile players in the NCAA Tournament in Drew Pember, who was named the Big South Player of the Year. The 6-10 Tennessee transfer is averaging 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Moreover, the Bulldogs are dangerously efficient from beyond the arc. They rank No. 7 in the country, shooting 39% from 3-point range. Senior guard Tajion Jones leads the way with 98 triples and is shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

How to make UNC Asheville vs. UCLA picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 144 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. UNC Asheville? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.