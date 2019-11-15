UCLA vs. UNLV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch UCLA vs. UNLV basketball game
Who's Playing
UCLA (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: UCLA 2-0; UNLV 1-2
Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; UNLV 17-14
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the UCLA Bruins at 11 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA should still be riding high after a victory, while UNLV will be looking to right the ship.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the California Golden Bears took down UNLV 79-75.
Meanwhile, UCLA also played a game with a lot of turnovers (22) and won 77-61 over the Santa Barbara Gauchos. The Bruins got double-digit scores from four players: F Jalen Hill (22), G Jules Bernard (20), G Chris Smith (13), and G Prince Ali (12). Jules Bernard's performance made up for a slower contest against the Long Beach State Beach last week.
UNLV isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.
When the teams last met four seasons ago, the Rebels and the Bruins were neck-and-neck, but the Rebels came up empty-handed with a 77-75 defeat. Can the Rebels avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 8-point favorite against the Rebels.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2015 - UCLA 77 vs. UNLV 75
