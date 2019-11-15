UCLA vs. UNLV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

UCLA (home) vs. UNLV (away)

Current Records: UCLA 2-0; UNLV 1-2

Last Season Records: UCLA 17-16; UNLV 17-14

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels are staying on the road on Friday, facing off against the UCLA Bruins at 11 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA should still be riding high after a victory, while UNLV will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the California Golden Bears took down UNLV 79-75.

Meanwhile, UCLA also played a game with a lot of turnovers (22) and won 77-61 over the Santa Barbara Gauchos. The Bruins got double-digit scores from four players: F Jalen Hill (22), G Jules Bernard (20), G Chris Smith (13), and G Prince Ali (12). Jules Bernard's performance made up for a slower contest against the Long Beach State Beach last week.

UNLV isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

When the teams last met four seasons ago, the Rebels and the Bruins were neck-and-neck, but the Rebels came up empty-handed with a 77-75 defeat. Can the Rebels avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 8-point favorite against the Rebels.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bruins, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

UCLA won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.