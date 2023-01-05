The No. 10 UCLA Bruins will be looking to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the USC Trojans in a rivalry matchup on Thursday night. UCLA is coming off a pair of road wins at Washington State and Washington, blowing out the Huskies in a 74-49 final on Sunday. USC had its seven-game winning streak snapped in an 81-71 loss at Washington State its last time out.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Bruins are favored by 11.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.

UCLA vs. USC spread: UCLA -11.5

UCLA vs. USC over/under: 140 points

UCLA vs. USC money line: UCLA -700, USC +475

Why USC can cover

USC is getting used to playing on the road, with each of its last three games being played away from home. The Trojans started the road trip with wins over Colorado State and Washington before having their seven-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Washington State on Sunday. They had not allowed an opponent to reach 80 points in a game this season prior to their loss to the Cougars, so they have been playing well on the defensive end of the court.

The Trojans rank fourth nationally in opposing 2-point field goal percentage (41.5), and they have the No. 12 block percentage in the country. They have four players scoring at least 9.3 points per game, with Boogie Ellis scoring a team-high 16.1 points per game. USC is 10-4 straight up and against the spread in its last 14 road games.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA is one of the hottest teams in the country heading into this matchup, extending its winning streak to 10 games with a sweep of Washington State and Washington on the road. The Bruins held Washington to 2 of 25 shooting from 3-point range (8.0%) and 19 of 55 from the floor (34.5%). They are now getting set for their first home game since a Dec. 21 win over UC Davis.

The Bruins should be able to negate USC's post play with their outside shooting, as they are knocking down 37.2% of their 3-point attempts. David Singleton (34), Tyger Campbell (24) and Jaylen Clark (11) have each recorded double-digit triples this season. They are riding a 16-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

