The UCLA Bruins and the Southern California Trojans are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion and the game will be broadcast live on CBS. The Bruins are 17-7 overall and 11-0 at home, while USC is 20-6 overall and 6-3 on the road. The bitter rivals have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread.

Southern California vs. UCLA spread: USC -2

Southern California vs. UCLA over-under: 135.5 points

Southern California vs. UCLA money line: USC -140, UCLA +120



What you need to know about UCLA

UCLA came up short against the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday, falling 82-74. Guard Johnny Juzang had a rough night: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, six-point finish. Jules Bernard turned in 23 points on a 10-for-16 shooting night in the loss.

Bernard is now averaging 10.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while Juzang leads the team, averaging 14.2 points per game. Tyger Campbell has also had a strong season and ranks second in the conference in assists, as he's averaging 5.7 per game.

What you need to know about USC

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for USC at home against the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday as the team secured a 79-42 win. USC can attribute much of its success to guard Drew Peterson, who had 15 points and six assists along with nine boards.

The Trojans shot 52.5 percent from the floor in the win and dominated despite a somewhat pedestrian effort from super freshman Evan Mobley. The 7-footer had 10 points and eight rebounds, but he's averaged 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, so USC will need him to turn in a bigger performance on Saturday to best their rivals.

