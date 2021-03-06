The Pac-12 is now Oregon's to lose after the Ducks knocked off UCLA on Wednesday night. But if Oregon slips up Sunday against a surging Oregon State team, it will retroactively give Saturday's showdown between USC and UCLA even more meaning than the crosstown rivalry typically holds.

In the event of an Oregon loss on Sunday, Saturday's winner of the clash between the Trojans (20-6, 14-5 Pac-12) and Bruins (17-7, 13-5) on CBS will emerge as the winner of the Pac-12 regular season title because of their winning percentage in league games. Even if a league title is off the table, the matchup is still a big one for both teams with postseason play looming.

USC finally got back on track with a dominant 79-42 win over Stanford on Wednesday after losing three of four games, and completing a season sweep over UCLA would go a long way toward re-establishing the Trojans' momentum entering the Pac-12 Tournament. UCLA, on the other hand, is looking to snap a two-game losing streak and avenge and earlier 66-48 loss at USC. The Bruins' NCAA Tournament resume could also use a late boost as they enter the game projected as a No. 10 seed but still on the bubble, according to Jerry Palm's Bracketology.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 4 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET Where : Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

CBS | CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) OTT: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, pick

UCLA made just 3-of-19 shots from 3-point range in the first meeting, which is uncharacteristic of a team that ranks first in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting percentage during league games. With the Bruins playing at home and desperately needing momentum, look for a vastly different outcome this time around. Prediction: UCLA 76, USC 70



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson USC -1 UCLA UCLA USC UCLA UCLA USC S/U UCLA UCLA USC UCLA UCLA USC

