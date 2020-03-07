UCLA vs. USC score: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview
A UCLA win would clinch the Bruins' first Pac-12 Championship since 2012-13
The Battle for Los Angeles between UCLA and USC is always contentious, so their meeting Saturday should be no different – especially with a conference title on the line. The Bruins can claim the Pac-12 Championship with a win and the cross-city rival Trojans would like nothing more than to keep it from them.
But taking the crown from a surging UCLA (19-11, 12-5 Pac-12) squad is easier said than done. Since limping to 1-3 start in Pac-12 play, the Mick Cronin-led Bruins went 11-2 and are riding a seven-game win streak heading into the regular-season finale. A win or Oregon loss would give UCLA its first Pac-12 title since 2012-13. USC (21-9, 10-7) has been impressive in its own right, though, beating Arizona and Arizona State by a +9.5 scoring margin over the last two games. The Trojans went to Pauley Pavilion and beat UCLA by 11 earlier in the year and are looking for a similar result this time, at home and when their opponent can least afford it.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 3:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
UCLA: Tyger Campbell hit a go-ahead basket in the final minute of UCLA's last contest, a Feb. 29 win over Arizona. But that moment isn't indicative of his recent play. Over his last two games, Campbell's shot 4-27 from the field and 0-5 from 3-point range. The talented young guard, who returned this season after suffering a torn ACL in 2018-19, needs to find his stroke again for the Bruins to close their regular season on a high note.
USC: The Trojans' frontcourt has size and the physicality to match. Nick Rakocevic (6-11) and Onyeka Okongwu (6-9) both average over eight boards a game, anchoring the Pac-12's top rebounding team at 38.7 per game. Last time the Trojans played UCLA, Rakocevic feasted with a 17-point, 14-rebound, four-block showing. To mitigate the Trojans' size advantage, UCLA must continue its hot 3-point shooting (over 40 percent in two of its last four games) and spread the floor.
Who wins and covers in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores, player stats, best bets and more, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times and has returned $2,770 on its top-rated spread picks the last three years.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: USC -4.5
Pick: No way I'm stepping in the way of the hottest team in America. Mick Cronin and the Bruins have leveled up in a major way since USC's 11-point win in Pauley Pavilion more than a month ago. UCLA has gone 11-3 since that first meeting, including seven straight wins and regular season sweeps of Colorado and Arizona. Rivalry factor and revenge factor are on UCLA's side and while I like them to win I love the play to cover the number. Pick: UCLA +4.5 (Chip Patterson)
