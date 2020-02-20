UCLA vs. Utah odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah is 14-11 overall and 10-1 at home, while UCLA is 15-11 overall and 4-4 on the road. This is the second meeting between the teams this season, with UCLA early covering the four-point spread by thumping Utah 73-57 on Feb. 2.

Utah is 11-9 against the spread this season, while UCLA is 10-11 against the spread. The Utes are favored by three points in the latest Utah vs. UCLA odds, while the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any UCLA vs. Utah picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Utah vs. UCLA spread: Utah -3

Utah vs. UCLA over-under: 135 points

Utah vs. UCLA money line: Utah -163, UCLA +158

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins ground out a solid victory over the Washington Huskies on Saturday, winning 67-57. Chris Smith scored a game-high 20 points, and Cody Riley added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Smith is the only Bruin averaging double-digit scoring, at 13.3 points per game. Hill leads UCLA in rebounding at 7.0 boards per outing.

What you need to know about Utah

Utah dropped its second straight decision Sunday, falling 80-62 to the Oregon Ducks. Rylan Jones led the Utes in with 18 points, while Timmy Allen and Branden Carlson each added 10 points.

Allen leads Utah in scoring at 17.6 points per game. Jones adds 10.5 points and Both Gach chips in 10.1 points per outing.

