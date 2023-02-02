Who's Playing

Washington @ UCLA

Current Records: Washington 13-10; UCLA 17-4

What to Know

The #9 UCLA Bruins are 11-3 against the Washington Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Bruins and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The contest between UCLA and the USC Trojans last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UCLA falling 77-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Four players on UCLA scored in the double digits: guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15), guard Tyger Campbell (14), guard David Singleton (14), and guard Amari Bailey (11).

Meanwhile, the Huskies have to be aching after a bruising 95-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday. A silver lining for Washington was the play of forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 25 points in addition to six boards.

The losses put the Bruins at 17-4 and Washington at 13-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the matchup with 16.7 takeaways on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Washington is 48th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Series History

UCLA have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.