Who's Playing
Washington @ UCLA
Current Records: Washington 13-10; UCLA 17-4
What to Know
The #9 UCLA Bruins are 11-3 against the Washington Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Bruins and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
The contest between UCLA and the USC Trojans last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UCLA falling 77-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Four players on UCLA scored in the double digits: guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15), guard Tyger Campbell (14), guard David Singleton (14), and guard Amari Bailey (11).
Meanwhile, the Huskies have to be aching after a bruising 95-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday. A silver lining for Washington was the play of forward Keion Brooks Jr., who had 25 points in addition to six boards.
The losses put the Bruins at 17-4 and Washington at 13-10. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UCLA enters the matchup with 16.7 takeaways on average, good for 20th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Washington is 48th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCLA have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Jan 01, 2023 - UCLA 74 vs. Washington 49
- Feb 28, 2022 - UCLA 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - UCLA 76 vs. Washington 50
- Dec 05, 2021 - UCLA 2 vs. Washington 0
- Feb 13, 2021 - UCLA 64 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Washington 76
- Feb 15, 2020 - UCLA 67 vs. Washington 57
- Jan 02, 2020 - UCLA 66 vs. Washington 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - Washington 69 vs. UCLA 55
- Dec 31, 2017 - UCLA 74 vs. Washington 53
- Mar 01, 2017 - UCLA 98 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - UCLA 107 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Washington 86 vs. UCLA 84
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 96 vs. UCLA 93