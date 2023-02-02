Who's Playing

Washington @ UCLA

Current Records: Washington 13-10; UCLA 17-4

What to Know

The #9 UCLA Bruins are 11-3 against the Washington Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UCLA and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

UCLA received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 77-64 to the USC Trojans. UCLA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15), guard Tyger Campbell (14), guard David Singleton (14), and guard Amari Bailey (11).

Meanwhile, Washington has to be aching after a bruising 95-72 defeat to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points along with six boards.

This next contest looks promising for the Bruins, who are favored by a full 17.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

UCLA is now 17-4 while the Huskies sit at 13-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA enters the matchup with 16.7 takeaways on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Washington is stumbling into the game with the 48th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.94

Odds

The Bruins are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCLA have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.