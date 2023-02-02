Who's Playing
Washington @ UCLA
Current Records: Washington 13-10; UCLA 17-4
What to Know
The #9 UCLA Bruins are 11-3 against the Washington Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UCLA and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.
UCLA received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 77-64 to the USC Trojans. UCLA got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (15), guard Tyger Campbell (14), guard David Singleton (14), and guard Amari Bailey (11).
Meanwhile, Washington has to be aching after a bruising 95-72 defeat to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points along with six boards.
This next contest looks promising for the Bruins, who are favored by a full 17.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
UCLA is now 17-4 while the Huskies sit at 13-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UCLA enters the matchup with 16.7 takeaways on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Washington is stumbling into the game with the 48th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Washington.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.94
Odds
The Bruins are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as an 18-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Jan 01, 2023 - UCLA 74 vs. Washington 49
- Feb 28, 2022 - UCLA 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 19, 2022 - UCLA 76 vs. Washington 50
- Dec 05, 2021 - UCLA 2 vs. Washington 0
- Feb 13, 2021 - UCLA 64 vs. Washington 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - UCLA 81 vs. Washington 76
- Feb 15, 2020 - UCLA 67 vs. Washington 57
- Jan 02, 2020 - UCLA 66 vs. Washington 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - Washington 69 vs. UCLA 55
- Dec 31, 2017 - UCLA 74 vs. Washington 53
- Mar 01, 2017 - UCLA 98 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - UCLA 107 vs. Washington 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Washington 86 vs. UCLA 84
- Jan 01, 2016 - Washington 96 vs. UCLA 93