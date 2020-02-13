UCLA vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UCLA vs. Washington State basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington State @ UCLA
Current Records: Washington State 14-10; UCLA 13-11
What to Know
The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington State and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Washington State isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Cougars and the Washington Huskies on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington State wrapped it up with a 79-67 win at home. Forward CJ Elleby took over for Washington State, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to ten rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, UCLA strolled past the Arizona Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 65-52. Guard Chris Smith (15 points) was the top scorer for UCLA.
Washington State is now 14-10 while the Bruins sit at 13-11. Washington State is 6-7 after wins this year, UCLA 6-6.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bruins are a big 8-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 137
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UCLA have won five out of their last seven games against Washington State.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Washington State 79 vs. UCLA 71
- Jan 30, 2019 - UCLA 87 vs. Washington State 67
- Dec 29, 2017 - UCLA 96 vs. Washington State 82
- Mar 04, 2017 - UCLA 77 vs. Washington State 68
- Feb 01, 2017 - UCLA 95 vs. Washington State 79
- Jan 30, 2016 - UCLA 83 vs. Washington State 50
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington State 85 vs. UCLA 78
