UCLA vs. Washington State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Washington State @ UCLA

Current Records: Washington State 14-10; UCLA 13-11

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Washington State and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Washington State isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Cougars and the Washington Huskies on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Washington State wrapped it up with a 79-67 win at home. Forward CJ Elleby took over for Washington State, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 43% of their total) in addition to ten rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, UCLA strolled past the Arizona Wildcats with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 65-52. Guard Chris Smith (15 points) was the top scorer for UCLA.

Washington State is now 14-10 while the Bruins sit at 13-11. Washington State is 6-7 after wins this year, UCLA 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bruins are a big 8-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 137

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCLA have won five out of their last seven games against Washington State.