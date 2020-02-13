UCLA vs. Washington State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Washington State and UCLA.
The UCLA Bruins and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 13-11 overall and 9-4 at home, while Washington State is 14-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. UCLA has won five of its past seven games. the Cougars have won two of their past three. The Bruins are favored by eight points in the latest UCLA vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under is set at 137. Before entering any Washington State vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Washington State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. UCLA:
- UCLA vs. Washington State spread: UCLA -8
- UCLA vs. Washington State over-under: 137 points
- UCLA vs. Washington State money line: UCLA -377, Washington State 288
What you need to know about UCLA
The Bruins had enough points to win and then some against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, taking their contest 65-52. Chris Smith (15 points) was the top scorer for UCLA. The Wildcats were held to 25 percent shooting, their lowest mark ever at the McKale Center. A 14-1 second-half run put the game away for the Bruins.
What you need to know about Washington State
Washington State downed the Washington Huskies on Sunday, 79-67 at home. CJ Elleby had a career-high 34 points in addition to 10 boards and three blocks. It was his fourth double-double of the season. Washington State snapped a four-game losing streak against Washington.
Washington State beat UCLA when these teams last met on January 4, 79-71, in overtime.
How to make Washington State vs. UCLA picks
The model has simulated UCLA vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Washington State vs. UCLA? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UCLA vs. Washington State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
