UCLA vs. Washington State odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven simulation

The UCLA Bruins and the Washington State Cougars are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 13-11 overall and 9-4 at home, while Washington State is 14-10 overall and 1-5 on the road. UCLA has won five of its past seven games. the Cougars have won two of their past three. The Bruins are favored by eight points in the latest UCLA vs. Washington State odds, while the over-under is set at 137.

UCLA vs. Washington State spread: UCLA -8

UCLA vs. Washington State over-under: 137 points

UCLA vs. Washington State money line: UCLA -377, Washington State 288

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins had enough points to win and then some against the No. 23 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, taking their contest 65-52. Chris Smith (15 points) was the top scorer for UCLA. The Wildcats were held to 25 percent shooting, their lowest mark ever at the McKale Center. A 14-1 second-half run put the game away for the Bruins.

What you need to know about Washington State

Washington State downed the Washington Huskies on Sunday, 79-67 at home. CJ Elleby had a career-high 34 points in addition to 10 boards and three blocks. It was his fourth double-double of the season. Washington State snapped a four-game losing streak against Washington.

Washington State beat UCLA when these teams last met on January 4, 79-71, in overtime.

