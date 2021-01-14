The UCLA Bruins and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pauley Pavilion. Both teams are 9-2 and UCLA is 6-0 at home, while Washington State is 1-1 on the road. The Bruins are a perfect 5-0 in conference play while the Cougars are 2-2 and UCLA has won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the two conference rivals.

However, it's been the Cougars who have covered the spread in seven of those 10 contests. This time around, the Bruins are favored by 9.5 points in the latest UCLA vs. Washington State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 132. Before entering any Washington State vs. UCLA picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UCLA vs. Washington State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Washington State vs. UCLA:

UCLA vs. Washington State spread: UCLA -9.5

UCLA vs. Washington State over-under: 132 points

Latest Odds: UCLA Bruins -9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins didn't have too room to spare in their contest with the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 81-76 win. UCLA can attribute much of its success to guard Tyger Campbell, who had 22 points. Campbell is one of the nation's most effective point guards, averaging 11.6 points and 6.5 assists per game entering Thursday's game.

Jumbo guard Jaime Jacquez Jr. also had 13 points and nine rebounds in the victory and he is now averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang also had 16 points and is now averaging 11.4 points per game since gaining eligibility earlier in the season.

What you need to know about Washington State

Meanwhile, Washington State received a tough blow on Saturday as it fell 75-60 to the Stanford Cardinal. Washington State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Isaac Bonton, who had 18 points and seven assists. Bonton is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game so far this season.

The Washington State defense is one of the toughest in the nation, as the Cougars have only allowed opponents to hit 35.5 percent of their shot attempts. That's the best in the nation and they're also sixth-best in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage allowed (25.6).

How to make UCLA vs. Washington State picks

The model has simulated UCLA vs. Washington State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Washington State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.