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🏆 Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: Everything to know from the Final Four

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Five of the six contests across the men's and women's Final Fours are complete, leaving us with just 40 minutes of game time to go in the 2026 season. We already have one of our two champions, and the other will cut nets tonight.

Here's how we got here, starting with the women's tournament.

South Carolina 62, UConn 48: The basketball world should have been celebrating South Carolina's commanding win over the reigning national champion, but instead it was Geno Auriemma who generated the most postgame attention. His heated exchange with Dawn Staley in the handshake line stole the show and, in the eyes of many, tarnished his image. Auriemma apologized for his outburst, but the damage to his reputation was already done.

The basketball world should have been celebrating South Carolina's commanding win over the reigning national champion, but instead it was who generated the most postgame attention. His heated exchange with in the handshake line stole the show and, in the eyes of many, tarnished his image. Auriemma apologized for his outburst, but the damage to his reputation was already done. UCLA 51, Texas 44: The Bruins extended their winning streak to 30 games behind a double-double from Betts, who put the game on ice when she blocked a Madison Booker shot in the final minute. Booker had the worst shooting performance of her career in Texas' defeat.

The Bruins extended their winning streak to 30 games behind a double-double from Betts, who put the game on ice when she blocked a shot in the final minute. Booker had the worst shooting performance of her career in Texas' defeat. UCLA 79, South Carolina 51: It took less than two minutes for the Bruins to take their first lead in the national championship game, and they were off to the races from there in a game that got out of hand quickly. UCLA cut down the nets for the first time since 1978 -- four years before the first Women's NCAA Tournament began -- while South Carolina was routed in a second consecutive title game. This tournament was not a failure by any means for Staley, though.

And on the men's side …

Tonight's men's national championship game is a matchup for the ages between the best team in the country and the most prolific program of the century. Michigan is the betting favorite by a meaningful margin, but UConn simply does not lose this deep into the tournament. Study up on the rosters and how they were constructed (including how UConn has a former Michigan player in its lineup) before the final game of this thrilling campaign. And here are some trends that could determine the outcome.

📊 Pistons jump Lakers in NBA power rankings

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The Dončić and Reaves injuries could be catastrophic to the Lakers' hopes of making a deep postseason run. And for the rest of the regular season, Los Angeles will not have the same firepower as the other teams near the top of the standings. That's why Brad Botkin dropped the Lakers out of the top five in this week's NBA Power Rankings.

Replacing them are the Pistons, who leaped three spots as the second-biggest risers of the week.

Botkin: "It looks like Cade Cunningham is going to miss the rest of the regular season, but the Pistons have won seven of nine since he went out with a collapsed lung. Boston is everyone's East favorite now, but let's not forget who's been the best team in the conference all season."

The top two teams are obvious. The Thunder and Spurs combined to win 43 of their last 46 games. Here's the rest of the top five:

Thunder (Last week: 1) Spurs (2) Nuggets (4) Celtics (3) Pistons (8)

🔢 48-team World Cup power rankings



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FIFA handed out the final six tickets to the 2026 World Cup last week, finalizing the first 48-team field in the tournament's history. Now that we know who will make the trip to North America, it's time to rank them. Francesco Porzio took on the marathon task of stacking all 48 qualifiers up against each other.

Let's start with a look at the last six teams into the field.

Turkiye: No. 14

No. 14 Sweden: No. 20

No. 20 Czechia: No. 29

No. 29 Bosnia and Herzegovina: No. 36

No. 36 Iraq: No. 41

No. 41 DR Congo: No. 46

Of course, how far the USMNT advances will be one of the tournament's biggest storylines. Francesco placed the Americans outside the top 10 in the power rankings, which does not paint the prettiest of pictures.

Porzio: "I don't want to ruin the dreams of the fans or the ones of Mauricio Pochettino, but we shouldn't overrate them too much. Anything beyond the Round of 32 would be a great achievement."

Speaking of the USMNT, we will soon know which 26 players will represent the United States. Chuck Booth took a stab at predicting the squad, which Pochettino is set to announce May 26.

Also, significant international news struck over the weekend outside of the World Cup field. Just days after Italy failed for the third straight time to qualify for the tournament, manager Gennaro Gattuso stepped down less than a year into his reign. The Italian soccer federation also needs to hire a new president after Gabriele Gravina resigned last week.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ AC Milan at Napoli, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Cubs at Rays, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Knicks at Hawks, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Lightning at Sabres, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ Dodgers at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Men's NCAA championship: UConn vs. Michigan, 8:50 p.m. on TBS/TNT/truTV

⚾ Braves at Angels, 9:38 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Phillies at Giants, 9:45 p.m. on MLB Network