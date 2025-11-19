College basketball national title contenders meet in an early-season, top-five battle as the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats travel to take on the No. 3 UConn Huskies on Wednesday. Both teams have rolled to a 4-0 start and have picked up some impressive wins. UConn knocked off BYU over the weekend, while Arizona has defeated UCLA and Florida already.

Tipoff from Gampel Pavilion is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Huskies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Arizona odds, while the over/under is 154.5, down two points from the opener. Before making any Arizona vs. UConn picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three-plus seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated UConn vs. Arizona 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Arizona spread: UConn -6.5 UConn vs. Arizona over/under: 154.5 points UConn vs. Arizona money line: UConn -295, Arizona +235 UConn vs. Arizona picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. Arizona streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make UConn vs. Arizona picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (154.5 points). The model is projecting 155 points as the Over hits more than 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's men's college basketball picks.

So who wins UConn vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model was profitable on top-ranked college basketball picks last season, and find out.