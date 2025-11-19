College basketball fans have been treated to a handful of ranked-on-ranked showdowns through the first three weeks of the 2025-26 season, but none will draw in comparison to the marquee matchup between No. 3 UConn and No. 4 Arizona on Wednesday. This game is the first between top-five opponents this season.

The Wildcats are off to a hot start with two big-time wins already on their résumé. Arizona began the season with a statement win over reigning national champion Florida behind a standout performance by star freshman forward Koa Peat. In Arizona's last game against UCLA, the Wildcats came away with a dramatic win to improve to 4-0 on the young season.

UConn has looked like the juggernaut it was when the program won back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024 under coach Dan Hurley. The Huskies are coming off an 86-84 win over BYU. Star big man Tarris Reed Jr. finished with a season-high 21 points in the win.

Here's what you need to know ahead of UConn's matchup with Arizona on Wednesday.

Where to watch UConn vs. Arizona live

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

UConn vs. Arizona: Need to know

Peat is the X-Factor for Arizona: It's no secret that the 2025 recruiting class is loaded with star power and future lottery picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Peat, a projected lottery pick next summer, will be in action against the Huskies. Peat had an opening night performance to remember against Florida earlier this month. He finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the upset win. Since then, Peat has scored 35 points total during his last three games. He is coming off a game in which he scored a season-low seven points and committed six turnovers in 21 minutes. Look for him to bounce back tonight in a big way. He has already shown he can step up in the big moments.

Reed has been UConn's most improved player: Reed, who transferred from Michigan to UConn during the 2024 offseason, is off to the best start of his collegiate career. Reed enters this game averaging 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks, which would all be career highs. Reed primarily came off the bench last season and started just one game for the Huskies. He has shifted into a more prominent role this season, and it's clearly working out for both parties. He has scored at least 18 points in all three appearances, including a 20-point, 12-rebound outing in just 17 minutes against UMass Lowell in his season debut.

Battle to (potentially) move to No. 1 on Monday: There have already been two different teams to hold the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this season. Purdue, the preseason top-ranked team, lost its spot to Houston last week before leapfrogging the Cougars after pulling off a win over Alabama on the road. Five different teams received at least one first-place vote this week for the top spot, and it's very possible the winner of this game could jump to No. 1 with a win. If Arizona wins this game, it would have three ranked wins on its résumé, while UConn would have two. With how voters have cast their ballots this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see a shake-up at the top again next week, no matter who wins.

UConn vs. Arizona prediction, picks

This is an early candidate for the top college basketball game of the season. The winner of this game should have a real case to be voted No. 1 come Monday. If this game were at a neutral site, I would lean toward picking Arizona. Because this game is at Gampel Pavilion, I expect Hurley and the Huskies to get the job done. However, this game is going to be close and decided by less than five points, hence why I'm taking Arizona to cover and UConn to win outright. Pick: Arizona +6.5

