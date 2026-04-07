INDIANAPOLIS — Dan Hurley fell to his knees and then to his hands, briefly reaching all fours before shimmying his way back to a somewhat more dignified kneeling position before the cameras caught him.

It was the third foul on UConn starting point guard Silas Demary Jr. early in the second half that drove Hurley to this point of despair.

Less than a minute earlier, he'd slammed his glasses down in disgust on a stool – one he never actually sat on – after Huskies center Tarris Reed threw a pass into the first row of media seating.

UConn's masterful gameplan in Monday night's 69-63 national title game loss to Michigan was unraveling in a maelstrom of fouls and turnovers.

Maybe Hurley was, too.

Three nights after another legendary figure on the Huskies sideline, women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma, went through an unbecoming meltdown amidst the agony of a season-ending Final Four defeat, there were plenty of reasons to wonder if Hurley might follow suit in some fashion.

When the first timeout of the second half arrived by virtue of UConn's fourth foul in less than five minutes – Michigan having been called for just one in the same span – Hurley spent nearly as much time talking to official Jeff Anderson as he did speaking to his own team.

The fuse, it seemed, had been lit.

As Michigan jumped out to an 11-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half and began to dim the Huskies' chances of winning their third national title in four years, the Huskies' combustible leader approached a situation that no other UConn men's basketball coach has experienced: losing in a national championship game.

UConn entered Monday 6-0 all-time in national championship games. When a valiant comeback effort against the No. 1 seed Wolverines fell short, that changed

But as the clock hit zeros and with UConn having been called for 22 fouls vs. just 13 against Michigan, there was no tirade, tantrum or chasing of the referees. Well before the first piece of maize and blue confetti fell from the rafters of Lucas Oil Stadium, Hurley calmly migrated across halfcourt to congratulate Michigan coach Dusty May.

Moments later, he was spotted patting Michigan center Aday Mara on the chest, offering goodwill to the 7-foot-3 behemoth who had just spent the past 2.5 hours making life hard on the Huskies. Was it all just an act for the arena floor to be followed by an in-tunnel meltdown?

As Hurley walked off the floor one win shy achieving the dynastic status that would have catapulted him into the rarified air of John Wooden, he did so consoling teary-eyed UConn veterans Solomon Ball and Alex Karaban.

Hurley and Karaban trudged silently down the hallway together with Hurley offering a few reassuring pats to Karaban's back before they ducked into the locker room for one last postgame locker room speech in their coach/player relationship.

Even there, no venom came.

"Coach's message was a positive message looking back at the season," center Tarris Reed told CBS Sports.

That message centered on the pride he felt in seeing his No. 2 seed Huskies give Michigan its hardest battle of the NCAA Tournament. It centered on the appreciation he felt in seeing the Huskies squeeze every last bit of juice out of a team went just 7-4 over its final 11 games entering Selection Sunday.

"Heartbreak is good," Hurley said. "Heartbreak means you're in the fight. As long as it's like joy or heartbreak, I think you're on the right path in life."

If you were looking for the most authentically emotional version of Hurley on Monday, it was actually found on the team's journey from the hotel to the stadium – not on the sideline or in the postgame disappointment.

It was on the trip to the final battle that he let it all out.

"I had sunglasses on on the bus," Hurley said. "I cried as I walked through the hotel. It's emotional because you're so proud of your team that you've outlasted everyone but one other obviously formidable opponent."

That the opponent was indeed so formidable lessened the sting of defeat for Hurley. Had the roles been reversed and UConn had been a 7.5-point favorite, maybe Hurley would have reacted differently.

"If we would have went out in the Sweet 16 or something with our inability to get the Big East hardware that we wanted, I think I'd be crying more and I'd be more emotionally disappointed and distraught," Hurley said. "But we were able to validate our season by getting to the championship game and really making Michigan have to fight and earn it.

"They didn't have to fight that hard in an NCAA Tournament game. There's no moral victory, but I just thought this team gave us everything it had and got as far we could get."

As the calendar flipped from Monday to Tuesday, the UConn locker room began thinning out. Jerseys were peeled off for the last time. Players trudged by, including a limping Ball whose hobbled gait offered a visual reminder of the toll extracted on this journey.

Hurley cracked a joke about despairing in how soon transfer portal meetings would begin, and then he walked away after a quick grin.

With his final media obligation of the night fulfilled, his next stop came under the archway in an adjacent room.

There was another UConn player to whom he needed to pay his respects. Hurley wrapped the player in a hug, bestowing one last Husky with the honor he felt they all deserved after falling a few points short on the game's biggest stage.

"I think one of the dumbest things I hear people say is 'you'd have been better off losing in the Sweet 16 or the Elite Eight or in the first Final Four game,'" Hurley said. "I'll take how we went out.

"It was a soldier's death and we all went out on our shields."