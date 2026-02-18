The Creighton Bluejays look to snap a two-game losing skid when they take on the fifth-ranked Connecticut Huskies in a key Big East Conference matchup on Wednesday. Creighton is coming off an 80-69 loss to Villanova on Saturday, while UConn slipped past Georgetown 79-75 that same day. The Bluejays (13-13, 7-8 Big East), who are 0-3 against ranked opponents in 2025-26, are 2-7 on the road this season. The Huskies (24-2, 14-1 Big East), who are 19-0 against unranked foes, are 13-1 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Creighton leads the all-time series 9-4, but UConn earned an 85-58 win on Jan. 31 at Creighton. UConn is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest Creighton vs. UConn odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any UConn vs. Creighton picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Creighton vs. UConn 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UConn vs. Creighton:

Creighton vs. UConn spread: UConn -17.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Creighton vs. UConn over/under: 142.5 points Creighton vs. UConn money line: UConn -2381, Creighton +1100 Creighton vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine Creighton vs. UConn streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make Creighton vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The Over hit in the last head-to-head meeting between the schools. The Over has hit in seven of Creighton's last 10 games, and in eight of UConn's last 10.

The model projects the Bluejays to have two players score 11.7 points or more, including Josh Dix's projected 13.2 points. The Huskies are projected to have five players score 12.5 or more points, led by Solo Ball, who is projected to score 16.8 points. The Over clears in 71% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Creighton, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Creighton vs. UConn spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.