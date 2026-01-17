The third-ranked UConn Huskies will look to stay perfect in Big East play when they take on the Georgetown Hoyas in a key matchup on Saturday afternoon. Connecticut is coming off a 69-64 win at Seton Hall on Tuesday, while Georgetown dropped an 86-83 decision at Creighton that same night. The Huskies (17-1, 7-0 Big East), who have won 13 in a row, are 5-0 on the road this season. The Hoyas (9-8, 1-5 Big East), who are tied for eighth in the Big East, are 7-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set for noon ET. UConn leads the all-time series 40-36, including wins in each of the last 10 games. UConn is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. Georgetown odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Georgetown vs. UConn picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UConn vs. Georgetown spread: UConn -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook UConn vs. Georgetown over/under: 141.5 points UConn vs. Georgetown money line: UConn –885, Georgetown +590

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (141.5 points). The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in three of UConn's last five games, and in seven of Georgetown's last 10 games.

The model projects the Huskies to have five players register 12.4 points or more, including Alex Karaban's projected 17.3 points. The Hoyas, meanwhile, are projected to have three players score 10 or more points, led by Malik Mack, who is projected to score 15 points. The model projects a combined total of 149 points as the Over clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

