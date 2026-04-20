UConn guard Solomon Ball is set to undergo a wrist surgery and will redshirt for the 2026-27 season, the program announced Monday. Ball dealt with a nagging wrist injury for most of his junior season, which contributed to a decline in his shooting percentage amid the Huskies' run to the national title game.

"Solo is a true Husky and a champion who would do anything to be out on the court," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "This guy has shown throughout his career what a warrior he is. Solo is going to use the season to get his wrist fully healthy and then come back next year as one of the best guards in America while cementing his legacy as an all-time great UConn."

Even as his 3-point shooting percentage slipped from a blistering 41.4% in 2024-25 to just 30% this past season, ball remained a vital cog in UConn's starting lineup. The veteran lefty finished third on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game and tied Alex Karaban for most 3-point makes on the team with 77.

With Karaban exhausting his eligibility, Ball was set to be the program's preeminent veteran next season with 113 appearances and 84 starts under his belt. Ball was set to be UConn's leading returning scorer as since Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban exhausted their eligibility. That title will go to Braylon Mullins for next season after the rising sophomore averaged 12 points per game for the Huskies.

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How UConn will cope with Ball's absence

The announcement of Ball's impending redshirt season further underscores the significance of Saturday's news that Mullins will spurn the NBA Draft to return for his sophomore season. With the sharpshooting guard and point guard Silas Demary Jr. also back, UConn will still have strong continuity in its backcourt while dealing with Ball's absence.

UConn has additional perimeter firepower on the way with shooting guard Junior County and small forward Colben Landrew entering. Both are top-40 prospects from the Class of 2026 and could be in line for early roles. Duke transfer forward Nik Khamenia should also help fill the void left by Karaban as a trigger-happy stretch forward who can stretch the floor.

Smart long-term play for UConn

All told, the Huskies are better equipped to withstand Ball's absence for the season ahead than many other programs would be, particularly because Mullins' return reduced whatever urgency UConn might have felt to get Ball back on the floor for the upcoming season. The redshirt year comes with obvious potential benefit for both sides. Ball will get the opportunity to fully rehabilitate an injury that impacted his performance, while the Huskies can go ahead and pencil in a potential all-Big East caliber player for their 2027-28 rotation.

Such advance roster planning is nearly impossible in this era, but UConn already has star in place for a season that won't be tipping off for another 18 months. That's a nice luxury to have, especially when it's a beloved veteran like Ball, who has played in two national title games.