Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UConn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-31 lead against Butler.

If UConn keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-5 in no time. On the other hand, Butler will have to make due with an 8-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Butler 8-10, UConn 13-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

Butler is 0-9 against UConn since January of 2021 but things could change on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at XL Center. The Bulldogs have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with nine defeats in a row, Butler finally turned things around against Seton Hall on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Pirates by a score of 82-77.

Among those leading the charge was Pierre Brooks II, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Andre Screen was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Butler was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seton Hall only posted nine.

Meanwhile, UConn entered their contest against Creighton on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. UConn took a 68-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Creighton. The matchup marked the Huskies' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

UConn's loss came about despite a quality game from Hassan Diarra, who went 7 for 13 en route to 15 points plus seven assists and six rebounds. Diarra's performance made up for a slower game against Georgetown last Saturday. Another player making a difference was Solo Ball, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points.

Butler's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-10. As for UConn, their defeat ended a 24-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-5.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Butler has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've drained 36.9% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Butler is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

UConn is a big 13-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against Butler in the last 4 years.