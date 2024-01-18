Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UConn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Creighton 32-21.

UConn entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Creighton step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Creighton 13-4, UConn 15-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.00

What to Know

UConn is 1-6 against Creighton since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact UConn proved on Sunday. They walked away with an 80-67 victory over the Hoyas. 80 seems to be a good number for UConn as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

UConn relied on the efforts of Alex Karaban, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 2 assists, and Cam Spencer, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds. Less helpful for UConn was Tristen Newton's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Creighton aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to four. They pulled ahead with a 66-65 photo finish over the Red Storm.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 18 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Another player making a difference was Baylor Scheierman, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskies have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-2 record this season. As for the Bluejays, their win bumped their record up to 13-4.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UConn just can't miss this season, having made 50.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've made 49% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Creighton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Creighton has won 6 out of their last 7 games against UConn.