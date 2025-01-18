Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Creighton 11-6, UConn 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

$85.00

What to Know

UConn is 2-7 against Creighton since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies will be looking to keep their 24-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, UConn earned a 68-60 victory over Georgetown.

Among those leading the charge was Alex Karaban, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Creighton posted their biggest win since November 16, 2024 on Tuesday. They put the hurt on Providence with a sharp 84-64 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Bluejays have posted against the Friars since March 11, 2022.

Ryan Kalkbrenner was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Isaac Traudt was another key player, scoring 13 points.

UConn is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Creighton, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 11-6.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UConn has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.7% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've made 46.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Creighton might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

UConn is a big 7.5-point favorite against Creighton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Creighton has won 7 out of their last 9 games against UConn.