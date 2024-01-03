Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UConn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 38-19.

UConn already has seven blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: DePaul 3-9, UConn 11-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UConn. The UConn Huskies and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The timing is sure in UConn's favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while DePaul has not had much luck on the away from home, with 13 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Huskies beat the Red Storm 69-65.

UConn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Samson Johnson, who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Johnson has scored all season. Cam Spencer was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact DePaul proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 70-58. The win was just what DePaul needed coming off of a 84-48 defeat in their prior matchup.

DePaul's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but K.T. Raimey led the charge by scoring 15 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Raimey has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Elijah Fisher, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 11-2. As for the Blue Demons, their win bumped their record up to 3-9.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given UConn's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UConn against DePaul when the teams last played back in March of 2023 as the squad secured a 88-59 victory. With UConn ahead 51-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Odds

UConn is a big 23.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 4 years.