Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UConn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 40-31 lead against Georgetown.

UConn entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Georgetown step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Georgetown 8-8, UConn 14-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgetown has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgetown Hoyas and the UConn Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at XL Center. Georgetown has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Pirates 74-70. Georgetown has not had much luck with Seton Hall recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite the loss, Georgetown got a solid performance out of Jayden Epps, who scored 30 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Supreme Cook, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn waltzed into their matchup Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 80-75.

UConn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cam Spencer, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Alex Karaban was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with three steals.

The Hoyas have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 14-2.

While only UConn took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for UConn, as the team is favored by a full 21 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-2 against the spread).

Georgetown came up short against UConn in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 68-62. Can Georgetown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UConn is a big 21-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

UConn has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Georgetown.