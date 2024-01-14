Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Georgetown 8-8, UConn 14-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgetown has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgetown Hoyas and the UConn Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at XL Center. Georgetown has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell to the Pirates 74-70. Georgetown has not had much luck with Seton Hall recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Despite the loss, Georgetown got a solid performance out of Jayden Epps, who scored 30 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Supreme Cook, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn waltzed into their matchup Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They came out on top against the Musketeers by a score of 80-75.

UConn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cam Spencer, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and four steals. Alex Karaban was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with three steals.

The Hoyas have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 14-2.

Georgetown came up short against UConn when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 68-62. Can Georgetown avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UConn has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Georgetown.