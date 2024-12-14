Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Gonzaga 7-2, UConn 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

What to Know

The UConn Huskies will face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Bulldogs are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Huskies in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

If UConn beats Gonzaga with 76 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two matchups with that exact score. UConn walked away with a 76-65 victory over Texas on Sunday. The win was familiar territory for the Huskies who have now won three contests in a row.

Alex Karaban was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Solo Ball was another key player, scoring 16 points.

UConn was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists (they're ranked third in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga fought the good fight in their overtime game against Kentucky on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 90-89 to the Wildcats. The Bulldogs were up 52-34 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Gonzaga's loss came about despite a quality game from Graham Ike, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. Ike continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Nembhard, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten assists.

UConn's victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for Gonzaga, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-2.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UConn has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 50.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Gonzaga struggles in that department as they've nailed 49% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UConn was able to grind out a solid win over Gonzaga in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 76-63. Will UConn repeat their success, or does Gonzaga have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Gonzaga is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

UConn has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Gonzaga.