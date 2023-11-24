Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Manhattan 3-1, UConn 5-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $22.22

What to Know

Manhattan has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to face off against the UConn Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at XL Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Jaspers beat the Blue Devils 67-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Manhattan.

Meanwhile, UConn put another one in the bag on Monday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 81-71 victory over the Longhorns.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UConn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Alex Karaban, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Samson Johnson, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Jaspers' victory pushed their record up to 3-1, while the Blue Devils' bumped their own up to the opposite: 1-3.

Manhattan and UConn pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for UConn, as the team is favored by a full 35 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Manhattan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 33-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.