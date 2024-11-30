Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-8, UConn 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, UConn is heading back home. They will welcome the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at XL Center. The Huskies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.4 points per game this season.

The experts predicted UConn would be headed in after a win, but Dayton made sure that didn't happen. UConn took an 85-67 bruising from Dayton on Thursday. The game marked the Huskies' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a bruising 78-59 loss at the hands of Little Rock. The Hawks were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

UConn's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Md.-E. Shore, their loss dropped their record down to 2-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UConn has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 50.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Md.-E. Shore, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given UConn's sizable advantage in that area, Md.-E. Shore will need to find a way to close that gap.

UConn beat Md.-E. Shore 72-63 in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Will UConn repeat their success, or does Md.-E. Shore have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.