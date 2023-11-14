Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-2, UConn 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miss Valley State Delta Devils will head out on the road to face off against the UConn Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at XL Center. Miss Valley State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Friday.

Miss Valley State was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Sooners on the road and fell 82-43. Miss Valley State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-23.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Oklahoma posted 17.

Meanwhile, UConn was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They took their matchup at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 107-67 victory over the Skyhawks. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-30.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Stephon Castle, who earned 17 points along with 8 rebounds, and Tristen Newton, who earned 22 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals. Alex Karaban was another key contributor, earning 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

This is the second loss in a row for the Delta Devils and nudges their season record down to 0-2. As for the Huskies, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Miss Valley State is expected to lose their third game, which is bad news given the team's subpar 5-25 record as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $2,877.82. On the other hand, UConn will play as the favorite, and the team was 22-6 as such last season.





The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

