Sacred Heart Pioneers @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Sacred Heart 0-1, UConn 0-0

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

TV: Fox Sports 1

The UConn Huskies will start their season against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Sacred Heart can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They took an 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Temple.

Sacred Heart's loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for UConn, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they had a stellar season and finished 28-3.

UConn took their win against Sacred Heart when the teams last played back in November of 2019 by a conclusive 89-67. Does UConn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Sacred Heart turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UConn has won both of the games they've played against Sacred Heart in the last 9 years.