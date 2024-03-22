Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Stetson 19-12, UConn 28-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stetson has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the UConn Huskies are set to clash at 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. Stetson has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though Austin Peay scored an imposing 91 points last Sunday, Stetson still came out on top. The Hatters came out on top in a nail-biter against the Governors and snuck past 94-91. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.6% better than the opposition, as Stetson's was.

Jalen Blackmon went supernova for Stetson, scoring 43 points along with five rebounds. Blackmon didn't help Stetson's cause all that much against Jacksonville last Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Aubin Gateretse, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, UConn waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with six straight wins but they left with seven. They enjoyed a cozy 73-57 victory over the Golden Eagles.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Donovan Clingan, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds. Clingan didn't help UConn's cause all that much against St. John's on Friday but the same can't be said for this game. Tristen Newton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten assists.

The Hatters' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 22-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.3 points per game. As for the Huskies, they are on a roll lately: they've won 21 of their last 22 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-3 record this season.

Stetson is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Odds

UConn is a big 26.5-point favorite against Stetson, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 144.5 points.

