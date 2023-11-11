Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-1, UConn 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

The Stonehill College Skyhawks will head out on the road to face off against the UConn Huskies at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at XL Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% better than the opposition, a fact Stonehill College proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Black Knights by a score of 57-44. The win was just what Stonehill College needed coming off of a 89-44 defeat in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that UConn was far and away the favorite against Northern Arizona. The Huskies put a hurting on the Lumberjacks at home to the tune of 95-52.

Alex Karaban was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 22 points along with 7 rebounds. Donovan Clingan was another key contributor, earning 12 points along with 8 rebounds.

The victory got the Skyhawks back to even at 1-1. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 1-0.

Stonehill College must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 36-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 13-14-2 record against the spread.

Stonehill College was pulverized by UConn 85-54 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Stonehill College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 35-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.