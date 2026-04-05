UConn continues Final Four dominance, advances to NCAA Tournament title game with victory vs. Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS — UConn is heading back to the national championship game after outlasting Illinois 71-62 inside Lucas Oil Stadium during the first of two national semifinal showdowns on Saturday. The No. 2 seed Huskies will be playing Monday night for their third national title of the past four seasons.

After opening up a 57-43 lead midway through the second half, UConn withstood a rally from the No. 3 seed Illini, who had a decided crowd advantage as they made their first Final Four appearance since 2005 inside a venue just 125 miles from their campus.

Illinois cut UConn's lead to four points on multiple occasions late in the game, but the Huskies responded each time. UConn wing Braylon Mullins drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with 52 seconds left to put the Huskies ahead 66-59. It put the capper on another strong performance for the freshman, who was the hero of the Huskies' Elite Eight win over Duke. Mullins finished with 15 points.

Amidst the jarring backdrop of a cavernous football stadium, Illinois never found a rhythm from 3-point range or in any facet of its typically elite offense. The Illini scored no fastbreak points, due partially to the fact that UConn committed just four turnovers. With few transition opportunities available, the Illini played in half-court sets with stifled success. Their 33.9% shooting percentage from the floor marked their second-worst of the season, and their three assists marked a season-low.