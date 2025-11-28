An elite non-conference matchup unfolds Friday at Madison Square Garden when the No. 5 UConn Huskies take on the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini. UConn is 5-1 with its loss coming against Arizona, while Illinois is 6-1, only falling to Alabama. Both sides are just 1-3 against the spread in their last four outings.

Tipoff is at 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest UConn vs. Illinois odds list the Huskies as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 154.5. Before making any Illinois vs. UConn picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated UConn vs. Illinois 10,000 times and just revealed its college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Illinois vs. Connecticut:

UConn vs. Illinois spread: UConn -1.5 UConn vs. Illinois over/under: 154.5 points UConn vs. Illinois money line: UConn -140, Illinois +120 UConn vs. Illinois picks: See picks at SportsLine UConn vs. Illinois streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (154.5 points). Both teams have a high-level scorer as Alex Karaban (14.3 ppg) of Illinois and Andrej Stojakovic (18.5 ppg) of UConn lead their respective squads.

Illinois averages 94.6 points per game, while UConn averages 83.8. They likely won't hit those totals against tough opposing defenses in this matchup, but there's a clear path for this game to be played in the high 150s, if not even higher. The model projects 156 combined points as the over hits more than 50% of the time.

