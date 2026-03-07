The fourth-ranked UConn Huskies meet the Marquette Golden Eagles in a Big East clash on Saturday. UConn is coming in well-rested, having not played since last Saturday's 71-67 victory at home over Seton Hall. Marquette is also coming off a 78-56 win at Providence. The Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) will stay in the mix for a possible No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed and at least a share of the Big East title with a win over Marquette can secure at least a share of the Big East title and stay in the mix for a possible No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed by defeating Marquette. The Golden Eagles (11-19, 6-13 Big East), who are 10th out of 11 teams in the conference, are 9-7 on their home court.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The teams have played once already this season, resulting in a sizable 73-57 win at home for the UConn Huskies. UConn is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. Marquette odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5.

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (143.5 points). Neither team is an offensive juggernaut this season, but some of Marquette's defensive deficiencies could open the door for a higher-scoring game. The Golden Eagles rank 234th nationally in scoring defense, giving up nearly 76 points per game. UConn, meanwhile, averages nearly 80 points per game, so the Huskies should be able to carry their portion of the scoring.

Marquette, meanwhile, has shown some offensive upside recently, clearing 70 points in four of its past five Big East games. The Golden Eagles scored 78 at Providence last time out and hit 88 points at Xavier in February. For this matchup, SportsLine's model is projecting 148 combined points as the Over hits 62% of the time.

