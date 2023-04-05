UConn fans did some celebrating after the men's basketball team defeated San Diego State, 76-59, in the NCAA championship game on Monday night. Some of them might have done a little too much celebrating.

After the Huskies captured the fifth national title in program history, fans took to the streets around campus, and things got a little bit out of hand. By the time the dust settled, 15 people were charged with crimes and 16 people had been hospitalized with injuries, according to the university.

In videos posted to social media, fans can be seen climbing light posts, starting fires and breaking windows in what was a chaotic scene on UConn's campus.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said those involved in destroying the campus will be investigated, and if they are students, could face expulsion.

"A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game," Reitz said, per WFSB Connecticut. "UConn Police will investigate the vandalism and other potential criminal offenses that occurred. Those responsible will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion."

Crews were out cleaning up the mess on Tuesday morning, but it might take a while to repair all the damage done by the rowdy national championship celebration.