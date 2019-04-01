UConn senior forward Napheesa Collier highlights 2018-19 AP women's All-America team

Ahead of the final two Elite Eight games on Monday night featuring Baylor vs. Iowa and Notre Dame vs. Stanford, the Associated Press released its 2018-19 women's All-America team.

The leading vote-getter has already helped her team punch a ticket to the Final Four. UConn senior Napheesa Collier received 27 first-team votes from the 28-member panel, putting her just one vote shy of a unanimous selection.

While Collier downplayed the honor, telling the AP, "I don't need the validation but it's nice to be recognized," it must have been a welcome bit of news after she was bizarrely snubbed as a finalist for the Naismith Trophy -- the award given annually to the best player in college basketball. This, despite the fact she averaged 20.9 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting over 60 percent from the field and was named AAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Collier on the All-America first team are Oregon junior Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville senior Asia Durr, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson and Mississippi State senior Teaira McCowan.

Durr and Ionescu were the only two players who were also on the pre-season All-America team. All five members of the first team could be first-round picks in the WNBA Draft later this month, assuming Ionescu foregoes her final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

This year's second team All-America squad includes last year's Final Four hero, and Notre Dame senior, Arike Ogunbowale, Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton, Stanford senior Alanna Smith, California senior Kristine Anigwe and Baylor senior Kalani Brown.

Rounding out the third team All-America was Notre Dame junior Jackie Young, Missouri senior Sophie Cunningham, UConn senior Katie Lou Samuelson, Notre Dame senior Jessica Shepard and Baylor junior Lauren Cox.